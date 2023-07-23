MOTORISTS are being urged to drive with caution after heavy rain leads to flooding on a number of roads.
This is the current situatoin on the A169 Whitby to Pickering road with flooding at Eller Beck bridge.
Roads are expected to become even more hazardous when daylight disappears.
