FIRE crews were called to a stately home near York earlier today after a large tree came down near a play park area.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews from Malton and York responded to a large fallen tree near the play park in the grounds of Castle Howard at around 2.40pm today (July 23).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "All persons were accounted for with no injuries.
"The crews investigated and made the scene safe using a thermal imaging camera and small tools.
"They set up a cordon and left the incident in the hands of a responsible person."
