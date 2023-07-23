North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews from Malton and York responded to a large fallen tree near the play park in the grounds of Castle Howard at around 2.40pm today (July 23).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "All persons were accounted for with no injuries.

"The crews investigated and made the scene safe using a thermal imaging camera and small tools.

"They set up a cordon and left the incident in the hands of a responsible person."