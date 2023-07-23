The Silver Jubilee of Elizabeth II marked the 25th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. It was celebrated with large-scale parties and parades throughout the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth throughout 1977, culminating in June with the official "Jubilee Days", held to coincide with the Queen's Official Birthday.
In Malton and Norton the highlight of the celebrations was a parade of floats through the two towns.
Steve Ferry' filmed this on County Bridge in Malton in 1977, The Queens Silver Jubilee. See if you can spot yourselves.
