On July 15, Lindsey Adams, assistant café manager at Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café in Pickering completed the marathon distance of the Mighty Hike challenge in 10 hours and raised £525 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

"It was a fantastic day with mixed weather, but fabulous camaraderie and amazing scenery throughout," said Lindsey.

The following day on July 16, Cedarbarn's general manager, Alison Riley, husband Paul and five friends finished the 13-mile challenge of the same event in five hours. Mrs Riley raised £504 - and the team raised £2,660 collectively for Macmillan.

Both fundraisers have exceeded their £250 targets but would welcome additional donations on their JustGiving page.

In 2019, Cedarbarn's co-founder, Karl Avison raised £20,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support when he took part in the Macmillan Ride of Your Life at York Racecourse.