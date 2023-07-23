Menswear retailer Master Debonair opened its third shop yesterday (July 22) - this time in Lendal in York.

Founded by Simon Whitaker in February 2016, Master Debonair offers menswear with a focus on differentiating by detail. Inspired by Simon’s father and his trait of always looking "styled and put together", pieces include three-piece suits with silk lining, footwear featuring prints and accessories that include gold pocket watches, pocket squares, braces and ties.

Simon Whitaker outside the Master Debonair store in York (Image: Supplied)

The store in York city centre is showcasing a range of both casual and evening wear, as well as sophisticated wedding wear. Customers can also book for a private tailoring experience if they wish to.

Speaking on the launch in York, managing director, Mr Whitaker said: “The team have been working around the clock and really rallied around. But even the local businesses have shown us so much support.

"The number of local business owners who have popped in to introduce themselves has been really touching. York’s got a fantastic energy and we’re delighted to be a part of it all.

The interior of the new store in Lendal in York city centre (Image: Supplied)

"On day one we’ve managed three private wedding bookings on top of the general footfall that came in to join us. It’s been a lovely warm welcome to the city.”

With the change in the retail landscape, the Master Debonair team have aimed to stay ahead of the game with their shopping experience. Rather than pushing solely into the world of e-commerce, Simon has invested in the development of the instore experience.

Customers to Master Debonair can enjoy complimentary instore events such as comedy nights and casino nights - and if you take a look at the existing stores you’ll find different design concepts, including the 'Peep Show' dressing rooms, the hidden VIP changing suite and even beer taps.

The 'Peep Show' changing rooms in the store (Image: Supplied)

Simon added: “Master Debonair is about the detailing, so it was very important that we brought this into our shops. The team works really hard to create immersive shopping experiences for our customers that don’t just revolve around spending, but instead focus on building relationships and can ultimately be enjoyable. You should have fun engaging with us and look forward to coming into the store.”

With the aim of ensuring an enjoyable shopping experience, the brand has recruited four new sales and styling advisors who will be on hand to offer help and support to any customers.

Stop by the Lendal store to explore the new casual and evening wear collections. You can even book your appointment to shop the wedding range or to experience a custom tailoring fitting.

For a preview of what’s available, visit the Master Debonair website.