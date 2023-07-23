North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from York and Acomb attended a single vehicle collision where a Peugeot 306 had left the road, crashed into a ditch and ended up on its side in Elvington, York at around 8.50pm last night (July 22).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The crews gained access via the boot to release a 26-year-old male driver, who was able to self extricate.

"The male suffered bruising and was taken to hospital to via road ambulance.

"Lighting and an IEC kit were used at the incident."