The East Bowling-born singer has just released his new single – Love Like This and used his home city to help promote it.

He tweeted a video featuring a number of locations in the Bradford district featuring his first name and ‘Love Like This’ adorned on walls in colourful graffiti. These locations included Trafalgar Street. The star’s tweet featured the simple message ‘Bradford’ next to an emoji of a UK flag.

Meanwhile, a display of Zayn in large purple letters was spotted in Centenary Square in Bradford city centre, outside Bradford Council’s headquarters City Hall.

Looks like our Zayn’s back in town 👀 pic.twitter.com/xxqki8eopD — Si Cunningham (@sicunninghamBD) July 22, 2023

Councillor Si Cunningham (Lab, Bolton and Undercliffe), spotted the bright sign, tweeting: “Looks like our Zayn’s back in town.”

Zayn, who has 50.4 followers on Instagram, posted a message to his fans following the release of his new single, writing: “Thanks for all the love!! without you, none of this is possible, can't tell you all how happy and grateful i am. peace and love.”

The former One Director star, who now lives in Pennsylvania in the USA, recalled his life growing up in Bradford during an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this month. The star revealed Bradford helped to shape and mould a lot of identity for him.