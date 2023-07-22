North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew from Malton responded to a woman who had exited her car without putting the handbrake on in Malton at around 12.15pm today (July 22).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The result of this was the car rolling back causing the female to fall.

"The wheel of the car ended up on top of the female's right leg where it came to rest.

"Crews stabilised the vehicle and used spreaders to raise the car sufficiently to free the females trapped leg.

"The female suffered a suspected break to her lower right leg and a hip injury. She was taken by road ambulance to hospital."