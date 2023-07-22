The event was due to take place in Orchard Field, however it will now go ahead in September.

A spokesperson for Malton Museum, which organises the event, said:"Unfortunately due to the weather forecast for tomorrow and yellow warning for rainfall we have taken the difficult decision to postpone tomorrow’s Roman Festival.

"Our team has been out today checking the site and making their health and safety assessment in light of the heavy rainfall and forecast for tomorrow, and advised that this is the best course of action both for guest safety and to protect the land as Orchard Field is the site of a historic monument.

"We are devastated to have to postpone tomorrow’s event but our priority is making sure everyone is safe and can enjoy the festival with complete confidence.

We will be in touch with all ticket holders and update our page with further details of the new date - we have this provisionally scheduled for Sunday 24th September 2023."

"Thank you for your understanding and we’re so sorry to anyone who is understandably disappointed that the festival won’t be running tomorrow - we are too!

"We appreciate your patience as we make arrangements to reschedule this year’s festival, and we are so looking forward to welcoming you in a couple of months time.

"Please email us with any questions: Maltonhorsepower@gmail.com"