North Yorkshire Police officers said Keith is missing from the Eastfield area of Scarborough and was last seen during the early hours of Friday (July 21).

A spokesperson for the police force said: "He is 64 years old and is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 6 inches tall with grey hair.

"Keith was last seen wearing the clothes he is pictured wearing. For those who cannot see the image, this includes a distinctive dark blue/black jacket with a red and white panel detail.

"We believe Keith may be walking along the Cleveland Way, however, we do not have a specific location."

Anyone who has seen Keith since the time he went missing is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you know Keith’s whereabouts, including if you believe you can currently see Keith, then please call 999 as a matter of urgency.

"Keith if you are reading this message, please let someone know where you are, this can be a family member, a friend or police," the spokesperson added.

Quote reference number NYP-21072023-0643 when providing information.