A MISSING North Yorkshire man has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police officers issued an appeal to find a missing man from Scarborough earlier today (July 22).
But, officers have now confirmed he has been found safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal or provided information," a police spokesperson said.
