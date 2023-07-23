Isobel Hartley, who was born on May 5 at York Hospital, has been described by her mum Cat as a "little miracle".

Cat said: "Isobel was born following a long infertility battle, after 15 years of trying to conceive."

But now, Isobel has become a social media celebrity after being pictured in a giant Yorkshire pudding for the 'Pud of the Week' competition on the I'm From Yorkshire Facebook page.

Kim Rooke baked the Yorkshire pudding for the competition (Image: Supplied)

Kim Rooke, Cat's friend, is a school kitchen manager in York and she decided to bake the giant pudding for Isobel to be pictured in.

Cat added: "Isobel in the pudding has got over 3,100 likes and hundreds of shares.

"Isobel’s daddy Scott is a York City FC fan, so it felt fitting that she wore her YCFC baby grow, along with a Yorkshire Tea style bib."