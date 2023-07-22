The Magic & Mystery pop-up shop has opened in one of the city's gateways at Monk Bar from today (July 22).

The unique shop, which occupies the walkway-level floor of Monk Bar, is the latest project from York Archaeology Attractions. It is based on the successful Magic & Mystery Exhibition which was hosted at Barley Hall.

The shop occupies the walkway level floor in Monk Bar (Image: Supplied)

York Archaeology’s head of operations, Gareth Henry, said: “Since the pandemic, Monk Bar has played host to our virtual outreach sessions, with sets and miniature green-screen facilities on the upper floors which we use to talk to schools around the world, but the ground floor has remained empty.

"With the city once again ready to fill with visitors, we’ve taken elements of the Magic & Mystery Exhibition and some of the most popular giftware items and created a retail experience like no other."

Creative use has been made of the modest space to include displays creating a context for the role of magic and mystery in the city of York during its medieval heyday, with QR codes linking to films exploring the subject further.

A selfie station allows visitors to take their own souvenir photos, whilst a range of magical-themed products are available to purchase.

Paul Ruxton, manager of the new shop, said: "We know that budgets are much tighter at the moment with the cost-of-living crisis, so we hope that this is a fun, free addition to any visit into the city centre.

It is based on the Magic & Mystery Exhibition held at Barley Hall (Image: Supplied)

"There has certainly been plenty of interest from visitors walking the walls as we have been setting the displays and products up - and we look forward to opening the heavy wooden doors.”

Magic & Mystery at Monk Bar is currently scheduled to operate throughout the summer as a pop-up pilot for the concept. It will open daily until September 1 from 10am to 5pm.

Monk Bar is the largest and most ornate of the bars, it dates from the early 14th century. It was a self-contained fortress, with each floor capable of being defended. On the front of the bar is an arch supporting a gallery, including 'murder-holes' through which missiles and boiling water could be rained down upon attackers.

The pop-up shop will be in place until September (Image: Supplied)

Monk Bar has the city’s only working portcullis, in use until 1970. Like the other main gateways, Monk Bar originally had a barbican on the front. This was demolished in 1825.

The rooms above the gateway have had various uses over the years, including as a home and as a jail for rebellious Catholics in the 16th century.