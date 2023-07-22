From tours of historic houses to medieval churches and the more recent Cold War, the winners include some of the city’s finest buildings, bursting with stories across the centuries, Fairfax House, York Mansion House and Treasurer’s House.

The most modern and spine-chilling of English Heritage’s properties, York Cold War Bunker and those with much deeper roots in history including Holy Trinity Church and Merchant Adventurers’ Hall also claimed awards.

The Merchant Adventurers' Hall (Image: Supplied)

Lauren Marshall, museum director at Merchant Adventurers’ Hall said: “Our appeal, like other smaller attractions in York who have also achieved this recognition, is to enhance a visitor’s stay by highlighting some of the lesser-known stories of the city’s rich heritage.”

“We tell the story of our city’s trading past in the stunning surroundings of our timber framed hall – still owned and run by the organisation that built it seven centuries ago."

Another winner is Treasurer’s House, tucked in the shadow of York Minster and operated for most of the year by volunteer led tours.

Treasurer's House in York (Image: Supplied)

Sue Jordan, visitor operations and experience manager said: “Volunteers are fundamental to every area of the National Trust’s work and its testament to the dedication of the whole team to receive this award.”