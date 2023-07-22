On Thursday (July 20) Lib Dem councillor Stephen Fenton joined in the celebrations as the Dringhouses Sports and Social Club held a ‘grand opening’ for the new accessible toilet.

The event coincided with the weekly music sessions attended by the local community, particularly older people living alone, with the room packed full. The sessions used to take place at the nearby Cross Keys pub but moved into a larger venue at the Sports and Social Club which can accommodate more attendees.

Councillor Fenton said: “It’s fantastic that ward funding has been able to help deliver this new facility which makes this community venue more accessible.

"The weekly music sessions provide a great opportunity for people who are lonely or isolated to get out and interact and form new friendship groups.

The 'grand opening' for the new accessible toilet (Image: Supplied)

"I’d like to thank the volunteers who organise these sessions and have led the fundraising efforts which have enabled these improvements to happen."

Some residents with a disability had been unable to attend these sessions due to there being no accessible toilet. A fundraising campaign was launched - and with the help of a grant from the Dringhouses and Woodthorpe ward committee - the project was completed, with local building firm Kitson Builders constructing the new facility.