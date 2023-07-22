CREWS were called to tackle two vehicles on fire in a North Yorkshire town late last night.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the Malton crew attended and extinguished a fire to two vehicles on a residential driveway in Rillington, Malton at around 11.40pm last night (July 21).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Police were also in attendance with the fire crews.

"The crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames."