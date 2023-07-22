CREWS were called to tackle two vehicles on fire in a North Yorkshire town late last night.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the Malton crew attended and extinguished a fire to two vehicles on a residential driveway in Rillington, Malton at around 11.40pm last night (July 21).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Police were also in attendance with the fire crews.
"The crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article