A CAR has been seized in a York suburb as the driver had no insurance or a valid licence.
North Yorkshire Police officers in the Guildhall area of the city spotted the pictured car driving without a valid MOT.
A police spokesperson said: "The vehicle was seized due to the driver not having a valid license or insurance - and the driver was reported."
