Ten years ago, Bernie Oxberry was inspired to take up the challenge of running a 10K after her friend, Sue Bonarius, who worked at the St Leonard's shop in Tang Hall, persuaded her to take part when someone in the team dropped out.

Bernie’s late stepmother, Marjolein, was cared for in the hospice and died six years ago, and this month, her work friend Wendy Longstaff died after having breast cancer.

Read Next:

Bernie said: "If it wasn’t for Sue I wouldn’t have been doing it. It was my first 10k and then the year after I said, let’s dress up as sunflowers, and I’ve been doing it ever since!

"It has made my tenth 10K all the more poignant for this year – I’m doing it for you, Wendy. She was a runner and I did my first 5K with her. She was diagnosed with breast cancer just after her 50th birthday and died on 6 July."

This year, the York 10K, which is on Sunday, August 6, starts and finishes in Knavesmire Road, and follows a route past some of York’s most historic landmarks including the City Walls, Clifford’s Tower, and York Minster.

The flat course is suitable for all levels of runners, from beginners to those aiming for a personal best.

St Leonards Hospice is encouraging others to run the York 10K to raise vital funds.

Sarah Atkinson, Events and Community Manager from St Leonard’s Hospice said: “We need more Bernies! She is an inspirational character who raises money for us every year by taking part in this event. We can’t wait to see her with her array of medals, in memory of her friend.

“The Hospice relies on the generosity of the public to continue its vital work. So please get your trainers on and help us care for more people who are living with life-limiting illnesses.”

As part of Team St Leonard’s, you will receive:

- Chip timing

- A finisher’s goody bag and medal

- A St Leonard’s Hospice running vest you can wear with pride

- Support along the way from our wonderful team of event supporters

St Leonard’s are giving you two options to run for us in one of Yorkshire’s most popular races:

Option 1: FREE ENTRY with an expectation to raise a minimum of £100 in sponsorship per person

Option 2: £26 ENTRY FEE with no minimum fundraising expectation