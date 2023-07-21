A MAN and woman have been arrested after a suspected weapon and drugs were seized in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police said officers in Harrogate received a report of suspicious activity at a property in Norwich Drive in the town earlier today (July 21).

A police spokesperson said: "Officers attended the property and arrested two people, a man and a woman, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

"A suspected weapon, drugs and mobile devices were seized from the property.

"The pair remain in police custody at this time."