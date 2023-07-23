Councillor Claire Douglas, leader of the council, has back the Full Council’s decision to approve implementation of the IERUK (Inclusion, Equality, and Race Equality UK) Anti-Racism Strategy.

The council has agreed to sign the IERUK 3.0 Anti-racist pledge.

The strategy, a result of extensive collaboration, engagement and input from local communities, organisations and experts, reflects a collective effort to tackle systemic racism head-on and marks a significant step forward in the city's commitment to becoming the north's first anti-racist city.

Cllr Douglas said: "The Full Council decision - following the support of the Executive - marks a further major milestone in our journey towards a more inclusive and equitable city. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the individuals and organisations that have contributed their valuable insights, experiences and perspectives to shape this comprehensive strategy.

"I am confident implementation of the IERUK Anti-Racism Strategy will enhance the quality of life for our diverse residents and catalyse positive change within our wider society.

"We are committed to working hand in hand with our communities to deliver real outcomes and to build an environment where racism has no place."

The IERUK Anti-Racism Strategy outlines a multifaceted approach to eliminating racial disparities, promoting equality of opportunity and creating an environment where everyone feels valued and respected. It encompasses key areas, including education, employment, housing, healthcare, and community engagement.

City of York Council said it is committed to providing the necessary time, support and accountabilities to ensure successful execution of the IERUK Anti-Racism Strategy. Regular progress updates, community engagement initiatives and transparent reporting will be integral components of this ongoing commitment, the authority said.

Councillor Katie Lomas, executive member for finance, performance, major projects and equalities at the council, said: "Together, we can create a future where every individual in York feels safe, respected and empowered, regardless of their race or ethnicity.

"Let us seize this opportunity to build a truly inclusive society that celebrates diversity and dismantles systemic racism once and for all."

The Full council took place on Thursday (July 20) and is available to view on demand on the City of York Council website.