Malton School in Ryedale has appointed Andy Haigh as their new deputy head from September this year.

Mr Haigh replaces Mick Fenwick who left the School at Easter to take up his first headship at Stokesley School.

Mr Haigh joins Malton from Joseph Rowntree School in York, where he served as both a Head of Year and then head of Physical Education.

He was subsequently promoted to become a deputy head teacher, where he has held different briefs, including for pastoral care and academic curriculum and comes to Malton School with a vast range of experience across all aspects of school life.

Since he was appointed in May, Mr Haigh has been visiting the school to get to know staff and students better, and to familiarise himself with the school’s curriculum, systems and processes. He is very much looking forward to starting at Malton in September and to being part of the school’s ongoing development.

He said he is already impressed both by the warm welcome he has received, as well as the strong community feel that exists.

Mr Haigh said he sees his appointment as an exciting new opportunity which will stretch and challenge him in different ways whilst also being able to utilise his own experiences and abilities to benefit and strengthen the leadership of the school.

When he’s not in school, Mr Haigh, enjoys being a netball, dance and gym ‘dad’ taking his own daughters to classes, competitions and events. In his spare time he enjoys playing football locally and still takes an active interest in all things sport related.

Head teacher, Rob Williams, said: “I am delighted that Malton School has been able to appoint Mr Haigh as our deputy head teacher.

"I have no doubt that he will contribute significantly to our ongoing pursuit of excellence in the way that we serve our students, families and the local community.”