Mr Sturdy, holds the seat with a 9,985 majority, slightly less than half the 20,137 majority Nigel Adams won in Selby and Ainsty in 2019.

Last summer, Labour selected Luke Charters as its candidate. Mr Charters is returning for a re-match, having first stood against Mr Sturdy there in 2017.

Max Abdulgani, Labour’s Campaign Lead for York Outer told the Press: “We are witnessing what can only be described as a watershed moment in British politics, and for the Labour Party.

“This historic win in Selby and Ainsty shows not only that Labour is on track for a sizeable majority at the next General election, but its neighbouring seat York Outer is absolutely ready for the taking.”

In the by-election, Labour achieved a 24% swing, the second largest in history for the party.

In York Outer, Labour needs a 9% swing to turn the seat red, less than half what it achieved in Selby and Ainsty.

Mr Abdulgani added: “I’m confident we can win York Outer and elect Luke Charters as the next Labour MP.”

Luke Charters told the Local Democracy Reporting Service said the result gave him “cautious hope” at winning the Tory-held rural seat.

“From the lifelong Conservative voters who I met in villages surrounding Selby, to families in York Outer suburbs that have also given up on the Tories, people are turning to Labour in our communities,” Mr Charters said.

“With hard work, I know we are on track to win both York Outer and Selby at the General Election.”

Mr Sturdy’s office declined to comment.