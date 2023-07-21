As The Press reported earlier this year, parents were informed of a change in the leadership structure within South York Multi Academy Trust (SYMAT).

For the past four years, Steve Lewis has been both the head teacher of Fulford School and the CEO of the trust.

He became head at Fulford in September 2019 - the sixth head teacher in the school’s history.

At that point Lorna Savage, who had herself been head since 2013, retired after 23 years teaching at the school.

Mrs Savage remained as CEO for between 12-18 months in order to allow Mr Lewis to establish himself fully at Fulford.

Now, following a national recruitment process the trustees of SYMAT, with the support of the governing body, have appointed Russell Harris to the role of head teacher at Fulford.

Mr Harris, who has been working in the capacity of associate head with Andy Rosie this academic year will assume his new role in January 2024 when Steve Lewis moves from his joint role as Head and CEO to become CEO full time.

In a letter to parents, chair of governors, Lesley Dolben, said: "During the Autumn term of 2023 Mr Lewis, Mr Harris and Mr Rosie will work closely together with senior leaders and the wider team to deliver a smooth transition to the new leadership structure at Fulford, ready for 2024.

"The governors are delighted with this appointment and commend Mr Harris to you as an exceptional school leader with a compelling and ambitious vision for Fulford which places our young people at the heart of everything we aspire to do."

Steve Lewis

Mr Lewis said: "At Fulford we have recently opened our new £7.5 million Kahlo block and are set to welcome 300 students into Year 7 in September.

"In line with the trust’s strategic growth plan, trustees have decided to decouple the joint role of CEO of SYMAT and head teacher of Fulford School, replacing it with a full time CEO for SYMAT and full time head at Fulford. This will come into effect from January 1 next year.

"This is an exciting time for the school."

SYMAT has five schools in addition to Fulford, all primaries: Dunnington CE; Archbishop of York CE Juniors; Wheldrake and Thorganby CE; Escrick and Bishopthorpe Infants.

Mr Lewis came to Fulford from Rushcliffe school in Nottinghamshire, which gained outstanding Ofsted status in 2014 in addition to his school gaining the world class status award following on from this, he was also awarded Nottinghamshire head teacher of the year.