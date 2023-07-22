Saint Catherine’s has announced that it will open a new store in Throxenby Lane, Scarborough, on September 11.

Available at the new store, which is going to be known as ‘The Barn Boutique @ Saint Catherine’s’, will be clothing, furniture and household items.

Jenny Rowan, retail operations team lead, said: “With the help of our wonderful volunteers and support from local businesses, we have converted office and storage areas into a welcoming retail space for our supporters to shop and support their local hospice.

“Every penny you spend in our shop will go directly to help fund the services Saint Catherine’s offers across North and East Yorkshire.

“The parking facilities on site will also mean that it is easier for supporters to bring their donations in at the same time as they shop.

"Our shops play a vital role in raising the funds needed to support patient care but we can only run them with the help of our wonderful volunteers.”

The new store at the main hospice site is a relocation of their premises in Victoria Road, which will cease trading on August 19.