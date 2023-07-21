Park Street in Hovingham has now been reopened following a closure earlier today due to a road accident.
A police spokesperson said: "Thank you for your patience.
"Shout-out to the wonderful residents of Hovingham for there generosity, understanding and assistance as we dealt with the incident, much appreciated."
! Park St Road Closure (Hovingham/Coulton) now re-open !— North Yorkshire Police - Ryedale (@NYP_Ryedale) July 21, 2023
