Park Street in Hovingham is currently closed due to an accident.
Police have asked motorists to avoid the area
A spokesperson said: "Please seek alternative routes to your destination.
"Thank you for your cooperation."
Park Street, Hovingham is currently closed due to a Road Traffic Incident. Please seek alternative routes to your destination.
Thank you for your cooperation,
NYP
