The Times' names the top 49 places to eat lunch this summer.

Introducing the eateries, it reads: "Secret supper clubs, hidden farms and perfect pub gardens: welcome to your little black book of summer recommendations from Britain’s best chefs and restaurateurs.

"From seaside stalwarts to tucked-away gems, we asked them for their favourite places to eat when the sun comes out, and what they order when they’re there.

"All you need to do is hope the weather holds out."

Robinsons Cafe, in 7-9 Bishopthorpe Road, landed the 25th spot, chosen by Joshua and Victoria Overington, the team behind the restaurant Mýse, in Main Street, Hovingham.

They said: "Our go-to place for breakfast and brunch in York. The steak and eggs on flatbread with chimichurri is right up there. The outside tables are in a suntrap."

Robinsons has built a reputation in York for being popular place for breakfast, brunch and lunch.

They serve fuss-free, good quality produce, including American-style pancake stacks, creamy truffle mushrooms, smoked salmon and a selection of egg dishes, including eggs benedict, poached eggs and Turkish eggs.

On TripAdvisor, they have reached the top three for the Quick Bites to Eat in York category, and 339 five star reviews out of 392.

Will and Bex, of Robinsons Cafe, said: "We’re really proud to be included and really grateful to Josh and Victoria Overington for including us in their choices.

"The team at Robinsons all work extremely hard to deliver the food and service our guests enjoy so much and were over the moon to have been included in the list of a national newspaper."