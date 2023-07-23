The organisations in Pocklington benefitted from the Commuted Sums scheme from local housing developments.

Pocklington Cricket Club received £107,854.95 from Commuted Sums for two phases of their improvements to the club. The cricket club contributed a total £11,317.33 to the two phases, which had a combined total cost of £119,173.30.

The first phase included purchasing a new tractor and installing a store, as well as fencing around the exterior of the car park, which has also been extended.

The second phase of the project saw the installation of a new two-lane practice wicket facility, the purchase of a new wicket mower and the completion of the car park works. All works are now completed on both phases.

The work completed at Pocklington Cricket Club (Image: Supplied)

Jonny Sumner, chair at Pocklington Cricket Club, said: “We can’t thank East Riding of Yorkshire Council Commuted Sums enough for their support of Pocklington Cricket Club.

"The installation of our Practice Net Facility in time for the 2023 season has been invaluable to the club for many reasons. The state of the art playing surface means that we can still offer practice sessions, even when the British weather would have previously dictated otherwise."

Burnby Hall Gardens received £80,166.55 from Commuted Sums for two projects which combined to a total cost of £93,932.09. Burnby Hall Gardens also contributed £8,906.72 through fundraising and their own funds. The now completed projects have seen artificial turf installed in the play area which was getting very muddy due to regular use. A Walled Garden area has also been created, replacing the old band stand in the gardens.

Rob Laycock, of the Commuted Sums team and Ian Murphy, estate manager at Burnby Hall Gardens (Image: Supplied)

Ian Murphy, estate manager at Burnby Hall Gardens, said: “The Walled Garden at Burnby Hall Gardens has developed substantially in recent months, with a fantastic display of yellow, purple and cream tulips there being quickly replaced by a lovely section of Alliums and Geums amidst the extensive planting.

"This garden was seen as the centrepiece of our recent Tulip Festival by many of our 8,000 visitors at the event."

Yapham Cricket Club has also now completed a project which has seen a new equipment store built, an alarm system for the club house installed and the purchase and installation of a new two-lane practice wicket facility. The club received £67,802 from Commuted Sums towards the £75,335.63 total project cost. Yapham CC generated £7,533.63 from their own funds towards the project.

Tom Jennings, Yapham Cricket Club player, David Booth, junior and and girls coordinator and Phil Jennings, another cricket club player (Image: Supplied)

David Booth, juniors and womens and girls cricket coordinator at Yapham Cricket Club, said: “Everyone at Yapham Cricket Club is delighted with our new non-turf practice nets – there was great excitement amongst our juniors when they were installed and they are proving very popular with our three senior teams as well."