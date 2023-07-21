Yesterday (July 20), members of Extinction Rebellion (XR) York and other local environmental groups took over the first meeting of the new City of York Council at West Offices.

The activists spoke with councillors before and during the meeting, urging them to stick to their promises on the climate and ecological emergency.

The XR members attended the meeting on Thursday (July 20) (Image: Supplied)

Laura, a member of XR York, said: "We've got our eyes on the new council.

"At the meeting, we invited all councillors to our People's Assembly on September 30. This community event will pinpoint exactly what the people of York want in terms of climate policy."

Campaigners met outside West Offices to remind councillors that they are being watched and will be held to account on their environmental pledges.

The Red Rebels at West Offices during the meeting (Image: Supplied)

The crowd of activists performed an impromptu rendition of 'I'll Be Watching You' by The Police, drawing the curious councillors to the windows of West Offices. Activists were then met by members of the Red Rebels, a climate-focused international performance group, who processed in silence into the council meeting to the awe of all present.

Labour councillor Kate Lomas said: "It was great to see campaigners from XR York this evening. As an administration we want to engage with people and groups across the city, we won’t sneak in the back door to avoid anyone."