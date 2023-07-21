North Yorkshire Police officers have issued an urgent missing person appeal to help find Catherine Bolton.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The 51-year-old from the Great Broughton area near Stokesley was reported missing by her family earlier this morning (July 21).

"Concerns are growing for her safety as there have been no confirmed sightings, telephone or online contact since she left her home address at approximately 4am today.

"Catherine is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, curly shoulder-length brown hair, green/hazel eyes with an athletic build.

"It is believed the Catherine will be wearing a dark puffa-style jacket, similar to the one in the photograph."

If you have seen Catherine or someone who matches her description, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 1.

For immediate sightings, call 999.

Quote reference number 12230135520 when providing details.