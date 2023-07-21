A MISSING North Yorkshire woman has been found safe and well by police officers.
The 51-year-old missing woman from Stokesley has been found safe and well, North Yorkshire Police officers have confirmed.
"Thank you for sharing our appeal," a police spokesperson said.
