TEMPORARY traffic restrictions are set to be in place in different locations in York over the coming weeks to allow work to be carried out.
In Intake Lane in Acaster Malbis, carriageway resurfacing work will cause restrictions between Monday (July 24) and Friday July 28 at 5pm.
Carriageway resurfacing work will also be carried out in Shipton Street in York between 8am on Monday and 5pm on Friday July 28.
In High Ousegate and Spurriergate, roadway resurfacing will take place between Monday and Friday, August 18.
Water mains work will be carried out in Grange Street from 9.30am on Tuesday (July 25) until 3.30pm the same day.
In Greenshaw Drive, Oak Tree Lane and Holly Tree Lane in Haxby, carriageway resurfacing will cause restrictions between 8am on Monday July 31 and 5pm on Friday August 4.
Restrictions will be in place in Queen Anne's Road between 8am on Monday July 31 and 5pm on Friday August 4 for road resurfacing.
Highway maintenance work will take place in Skeldergate between 8am on Monday July 31 and 5pm on Friday August 4.
There will be a speed restriction measure in place in Stamford Bridge Road in Dunnington between 8am on Tuesday August 1 and Thursday August 3.
In Ostman Road, highway maintenance will cause restrictions between 8am on Friday August 4 and Monday August 14.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here