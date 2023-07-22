In Intake Lane in Acaster Malbis, carriageway resurfacing work will cause restrictions between Monday (July 24) and Friday July 28 at 5pm.

Carriageway resurfacing work will also be carried out in Shipton Street in York between 8am on Monday and 5pm on Friday July 28.

In High Ousegate and Spurriergate, roadway resurfacing will take place between Monday and Friday, August 18.

Water mains work will be carried out in Grange Street from 9.30am on Tuesday (July 25) until 3.30pm the same day.

In Greenshaw Drive, Oak Tree Lane and Holly Tree Lane in Haxby, carriageway resurfacing will cause restrictions between 8am on Monday July 31 and 5pm on Friday August 4.

Restrictions will be in place in Queen Anne's Road between 8am on Monday July 31 and 5pm on Friday August 4 for road resurfacing.

Highway maintenance work will take place in Skeldergate between 8am on Monday July 31 and 5pm on Friday August 4.

There will be a speed restriction measure in place in Stamford Bridge Road in Dunnington between 8am on Tuesday August 1 and Thursday August 3.

In Ostman Road, highway maintenance will cause restrictions between 8am on Friday August 4 and Monday August 14.