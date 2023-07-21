It won't be time to put the umbrellas and raincoats away just yet, as rain and cloud are predicted for York this weekend.
Forecasters at the Met Office have predicted that more typical summer weather is still yet to be seen.
It will be rather cloudy and cool in temperature with scattered showers everyday this weekend.
Here is the weather forecast in full:
Today and Tonight (July 21):
There will be cloud and a scattering of showers, which will turn heavier throughout the afternoon. It will be rather cool for the summer, which a maximum temperature of 19 °C. The cloud will thicken during the evening with outbreaks of rain. The night will be mild, with a minimum temperature 13 °C.
Tomorrow (July 22):
To kick off the weekend, Saturday will be a wet, gloomy day with persistent rain. The rain will likely be heavier in the afternoon and throughout the evening. Maximum temperature 16 °C.
Outlook for Sunday (July 23) to Tuesday (July 25):
Sunday and Monday is predicted to see further outbreaks of rain, with showers possibly heavy and thundery for a time. There will be fewer showers on Tuesday but it will still be rather cool.
