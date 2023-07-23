Lee Hammond, from Thirsk, has taken on the Yorkshire Three Peaks, an ultramarathon, and the ‘Yorkshire Warrior’ assault course, and plans to continue his fundraising in memory of his friend Kellie Simmons, who passed away from cancer in 2021.

Lee, 46, said: “Kellie was a force of nature and I want some good to come from the fundraising in her memory. No matter how small, in some way, I want to help more people survive cancer.”

Kellie passed away at the age of 45 after being diagnosed with cancer for a second time. She first received treatment for breast cancer in 2016 after finding a lump in her breast and was told that the treatment had been successful.

After visiting her doctor with a persistent cough, she was told that her cancer had returned. Kellie passed away in August 2021.

Lee said: “It was an incredibly difficult time for everyone who knew her. Kel was an amazing person and she was close to a lot of people’s hearts.”

Lee first got to know Kellie when he met his wife, Marie. The two women were best friends and Kellie quickly became an important part of Lee’s life, eventually being a bridesmaid at Lee and Marie’s wedding.

Lee Hammond during one of his challenges (Image: YORKSHIRE CANCER RESEARCH)

For Lee, fundraising for Yorkshire Cancer Research has been an opportunity to show how much Kellie meant to him - and bring together Kellie’s family and friends to celebrate her memory.

Lee continued: “We initially wanted to do the Yorkshire Three Peaks in 2021 and Kellie was so supportive and sponsored us all. The climb was pushed back to 2022, so she didn’t get to see us complete it.

“Kellie’s sister and son Luca joined us, which was so heart-warming. Luca has autism and can sometimes struggle in big groups or unknown situations, so to have him with us was really special."

After successfully completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks, Lee was keen to continue fundraising in Kellie’s memory. He decided to spend 2023 training for and completing a series of gruelling physical challenges, starting with a 47-mile ultramarathon around Lake Windermere.

Lee continued: “I quite like a challenge and a few years ago I had surgery on my back after two decades of back problems, so I feel like I have a new lease of life."

Lee then took on the Yorkshire Ultra Warrior, which gives those brave enough to take part five hours to complete as many laps of the 12-kilometre obstacle course as possible.

He has now turned his attention to the Great North Run, which will take place in September. The half marathon is his last event planned for this year, but he said he has no intention of stopping.