The Independent Care Group (ICG) unveiled the new directors at an event in York and declared that the time for social care reform was "overdue".

ICG chair Mike Padgham said: “With the addition of these five new directors we will strengthen the board of the ICG, add new and valuable skills and get the ICG ready for the campaign trail ahead.

“We are rolling towards a general election and it will be up to the ICG, as the officially recognised social care provider organisation in our region, to campaign for it to feature in the political party manifestos.”

The new directors to be elected at the next board meeting are John Russell, director at Holt Retirement of Hutton Buscel, Lizzie Hancock, managing director and owner of Fulford Nursing Home, Jill Baker, marketing manager with Hempsons solicitors in Harrogate, Paul McCay, CEO of Wilf Ward Trust in Pickering and Aaron Padgham, a director with Saint Cecilia’s Care Group in Scarborough.

A sixth Board member is expected to join the board shortly to strengthen its educational representation. Other appointments are to be made in due course.