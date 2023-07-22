Heworth South and The Groves is the only area of the city now not shaded in a white colour, as the rate stands at 34.4 cases per 100,000 population.

This area is shaded in a light green, as the rate is between 10 and 49. There are shown to be three cases in the area too.

The rest of York is shaded in white, as there are less than three cases in these areas, so no data is shown for them.

In areas surrounding York, Selby South, Brayton and Barlow is also shaded green as the rate stands at 34.7 with three cases in the area.

Harrogate East is also shaded green as the rate is at 33.5 cases per 100,000 population.

York's overall Covid case rate stands at 6.2 cases per 100,000 population.