Full result of the Selby and Ainsty by-election:
Lab gain from C
Keir Mather (Lab) 16,456 (45.96%)
Claire Holmes (C) 12,295 (34.34%)
Arnold Warneken (Green) 1,838 (5.13%)
Mike Jordan (ND) 1,503 (4.20%)
Dave Kent (Reform) 1,332 (3.72%)
Matt Walker (LD) 1,188 (3.32%)
Nick Palmer (Ind) 342 (0.96%)
John Waterston (Soc Dem) 314 (0.88%)
Sir Archibald Stanton (Loony) 172 (0.48%)
Guy Phoenix (Heritage) 162 (0.45%)
Andrew Gray (ND) 99 (0.28%)
Tyler Wilson-Kerr (Ind) 67 (0.19%)
Luke Wellock (Climate) 39 (0.11%)
Lab maj 4,161 (11.62%)
Electorate 80,159; Turnout 35,807 (44.67%, -27.00%)
2019: C maj 20,137 (35.69%) – Turnout 56,418 (71.67%)
Adams (C) 33,995 (60.26%); Rofidi (Lab) 13,858 (24.56%); Macy (LD) 4,842 (8.58%); Jordan (Yorkshire) 1,900 (3.37%); Warneken (Green) 1,823 (3.23%)
There was a 23.7 percentage point swing in the share of the vote from the Conservatives to Labour in Selby & Ainsty.
Labour needed a 17.9 point swing to take the seat.
The swing from Conservative to Labour at Selby & Ainsty of 23.7 percentage points is the second largest swing managed by Labour at a by-election since 1945.
It is not quite as large as the record 29.1 point swing achieved by Labour at the Dudley West by-election in December 1994.
