A CAR has been seized and the driver faces a hefty fine after a roadside stop near York.
North Yorkshire Police say officers took a Vauxhall Corsa off the road near York earlier this week, after checks showed it hadn't been insured since January.
A police spokesman said: "The driver faces a hefty fine and penalty points.
"It's your responsibility to insure your car."
