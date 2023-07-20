A FIRE in a York suburb was started deliberately.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out 4.05pm today (July 20) after reports of a fire in Shipton Road in York.

Read next:

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Acomb has dealt with a 5m area of bushes on fire.

"The crew used a hosereel jet to put it out and the cause is believed to be deliberate."