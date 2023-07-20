North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews from Tadcaster and Selby were called to a road traffic collision (RTC) involving a Toyota Hilux and a Ford C Max in Sherburn in Elmet at around 12.40pm today (July 20).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: The male driver was trapped in the Ford and released by fire crews. He was taken to hospital by ambulance with possible back injuries.

"The female passenger of the Ford and the male driver of the Toyota were out of the vehicles on our arrival.

"The crew used cutting and spreading equipment during the incident."