The expansion is part of exciting refurbishment plans which will see internal promotions as the site looks to continue its dedication to local staff with manufacturer training and career progressions.

Mark Redding, Head of Business of Lloyd Land Rover Ripon, said: "This is going to be an exciting two years for Lloyd Ripon, as we will see a complete redevelopment of the whole site, with a new building and modernisation of all facilities. With the expansion of the site, there will be new opportunities that will take the staff numbers from just over 60 to eventually over 70.”

Lloyd Motor Group, founded in 1976, operates in 32 locations across Northern England and Southern Scotland and employs over 1,200 people.

As part of this recruitment drive, Lloyd Land Rover Ripon will hold a recruitment open evening on Thursday July 27.

Mark added: "We are holding an informal and friendly recruitment open evening in late July. Everyone is welcome to visit us, regardless of experience, and learn more about the career opportunities here. The site’s potential has been growing rapidly and we now have more exciting growth plans for 2023 and beyond.”

Positions will include Sales Executives, Service Advisors, a Parts Manager and Parts Advisor and various Technician roles including Master Technician, Prep Technician and Apprentice Parts and Technician roles.

The expansion sees Lloyd Motor Group’s significant investment in the Land Rover brand continue and follows extensive retailer refurbishments at its other retailer locations.

Rob Lindsay, Franchise Director at Lloyd Motor Group, said: “At the heart of Lloyd Motor Group’s brand lie our people and values. They drive our operating principles and ambitions, which are fundamental to how we work. We look forward to welcoming new colleagues to our Ripon retailer at an exciting time for us and our industry.”

Interested candidates can find out more by visiting lloydmotorgroup.com and can contact Lloyd Ripon on 01765 278022, or by visiting the showroom at Hutton Bank, Ripon, North Yorkshire HG4 5DT.