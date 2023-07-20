This means the firm has the expertise to provide legal advice on lasting powers of attorney, equity release, wills, trusts and probate.

The accreditation is awarded by SFE (Solicitors for the Elderly), the organisation setting the standards for the highest quality legal advice in specialist areas, such as wills, powers of attorney and elder abuse.

To achieve accreditation, lawyers are required to undertake assessment to demonstrate solid understanding of the specific needs and considerations required when safeguarding and protecting older clients’ interests.

RFG’s Wills and probate director Donata Crossfield said: “Every client deserves the highest quality of service and expertise and when we are faced with the most challenging times in our lives, whether because we lost a loved one or we need to look after our parents who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, it is essential that specialist advice is provided with care and sensitivity to the circumstances.

“I am proud to be recognised and accepted onto the panel of the most talented lawyers in this specialist area and to continue to support families in the way that is tailored to their needs.”

Lakshmi Turner, chief executive of SFE, said: “When it comes to planning ahead for later life, getting the right advice is essential. An SFE accredited lawyer is an expert in this area of the law and understands the wider, often sensitive, issues around health, care and family that may need consideration. SFE lawyers understand the issues affecting older and vulnerable clients and follow a strict code of practice with respect and dignity at its heart.

“Ultimately, choosing an SFE lawyer means you’ll be guided through this complex and sensitive area of law and will enable you to lay solid foundations to protect you and your loved ones in later life.”

To find an SFE accredited lawyer near you go to: http://www.sfe.legal

For more information on RG Law ring 01904 243091 or 0208 2699901.