Cybake was founded by tech entrepreneur Jane Tyler in 1998, originally as RedBlack Software.

In June 1998, RedBlack Software shipped its first copies of Cybake, which was designed to help bakeries manage their businesses, to new customers.

Slowly but surely its popularity amongst British and then Irish bakeries rose over the years.

In the UK, for example, notable adopters of Cybake included M&S’s bakery department and Britain’s second-biggest retail baker, Cooplands.

In 2018, RedBlack Software released a completely new cloud-based version of Cybake, which paved the way for international expansion.

In 2020, the company opened an office in Philadelphia in the United States.

In 2021, RedBlack Software changed its name to Cybake in order to reflect the success of its flagship offering, and, in 2022, it opened an office in Melbourne, Australia.

Cybake quickly gained traction amongst commercial bakers in both countries and now the software is used by just shy of 300 bakeries around the world.

The company employs around 40 people, the majority of which enjoyed a quarter-century party in York earlier this week.

This included the cutting of an specially commissioned cake emblazoned with the ‘25 years of Cybake’ logo the business has adopted across its social media channels to mark the occasion.

Jane Tyler, founder and managing director of Cybake, said: “Of the last twenty-five years, the last five have probably been the most significant. We do all our software development in-house and our team built up a huge amount of bakery-specific knowledge over the years.

“The cloud version of Cybake allowed that expertise to shine though to its fullest, with results that speak for themselves. We have doubled our customer base since its launch, and we will announce Cybake’s availability in new countries very soon.

“None of this would be possible, though, without our customers’ faith, investment, and enthusiasm over the past 25 years. My biggest wish is that Cybake continues to repay that faith for many decades to come.”

Cybake added it has a reputation for friendly and reliable customer support, plus a deep understanding of retail and wholesale bakery, and expertise in cutting-edge systems and technology.

Now, bakers of all types and sizes in the UK, Ireland, the USA, and Australia rely on Cybake® bakery software to control their businesses, cut admin, improve efficiency, and increase sales.

