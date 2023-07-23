New all-terrain vehicles that will help in the fight against rural crime were on display as the East Riding Community Safety Partnership launched the project at the Driffield Show on Wednesday (July 19).

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has developed the project in partnership with Humberside Police’s Rural Task Force and in collaboration with North Lincolnshire Council.

Sergeant Kevin Jones, from the Rural Task Force, said: “This project will have a huge impact on how we tackle these incidents - and also means that we can provide people in our rural communities with new ways to protect their property in the event of a theft.”

The project aims to tackle people’s concerns head-on, taking action to disrupt, deter and apprehend those responsible for rural crime.

The funding will pay for two Polaris Ranger XP 1000 all-terrain vehicles, as well as ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras, thermal imaging monoculars and other essential hardware.

Free crime-prevention measures, such as property marking and tracking solutions, will also be available to farmers and other people in rural communities to help prevent theft of agricultural vehicle and equipment and recover stolen items.