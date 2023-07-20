A CRASH on a major road near York has now been cleared.
Earlier today (July 20), there were reports of traffic build up on the A64 after an accident.
The road was blocked near to the slip road leading to York College - causing traffic to build up.
It was reported that queues tailed back to the roundabout at Copmanthorpe.
It is believed the crash was between a supermarket delivery van and another vehicle.
It has now been confirmed that the crash has been cleared and traffic is moving again.
