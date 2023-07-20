Earlier today (July 20), there were reports of traffic build up on the A64 after an accident.

The road was blocked near to the slip road leading to York College - causing traffic to build up.

It was reported that queues tailed back to the roundabout at Copmanthorpe.

It is believed the crash was between a supermarket delivery van and another vehicle.

It has now been confirmed that the crash has been cleared and traffic is moving again.