Joseph was last seen on CCTV at Sainsbury’s on Station Lane in Hartlepool at 8.17pm on Thursday, July 13.

He was wearing a grey Hugo Boss jumper, grey trousers and black trainers and was riding a pedal cycle.

Joseph is believed to have links to other areas of the North East including North Yorkshire and Northumbria.

Officers are increasingly concerned for Joseph's welfare and are appealing to anyone who thinks they may have seen him or know of his whereabouts to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 139387.