Pictures of our paw-litical pooches are being shared across the internet.

For years it has been a tradition for election day to feature our four-legged friends outside a polling station.

READ MORE:

And on this day, a day of three by-elections, the hashtag DogsAtPollingStations is calling for entries again. It might even start trending on twitter as it has done in the past.

Today, also sees pictured dogs sharing hashtags with their constituency, which is similarly hashtagged.

In our case, it is #SelbyANDAinsty for the Selby and Ainsty by-election.

We have screen grabbed a couple from twitter. But please email some to us.

Which party will be hounded?

And might a young pup become top dog?

You, the voters, are their masters, or at least we should be!

Selby and Ainsty residents can vote any time between 7am and 10pm today, July 20. You do not need your polling card to vote - but you must be registered and have photo ID with you.

You should not take photos inside the polling station - but you can take pictures outside. Share your photos at yorkpress.co.uk.

Email newsdesk@thepress.co.uk or get in touch on Twitter @yorkpress or Facebook.