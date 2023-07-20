Ellie Cawdell, who has owned the Puddle Ducks York, Hull and East Yorkshire branch for the last eight years, has received a ‘Franchisee of the Year’ award.

Ellie moved her family to York to purchase the available territory back in 2014, and since then, she has gone above and beyond for her team and the children she teaches.

She ensures that all children feel welcome and are offered equal opportunities at her classes.

The ‘Franchisee of the Year’ award was presented to Ellie by Puddle Ducks co-founder, Jo Stone, at the company’s annual conference.

Jo said: "Ellie works tirelessly for the business, her team and above all, the children she teaches.

"Ellie proactively puts herself out there, whether that’s appearing on the news to discuss the importance of swimming, or putting herself forward for awards, Ellie deserves everything she has achieved."

Ellie has previously received awards in the Little Viking Awards and made it to the final of this year's EWiF awards.

She said: "Receiving this award is a wonderful achievement. It would not have been possible without having my amazing team around me, who work so hard and are as passionate about what we do each and every day as I am.

"I would also love to thank our little swimmers and their families for their continued support and loyalty.

"I am excited for the future of my business, with plans to extend soon, I can’t wait to welcome lots of new families through the doors!"

Puddle Ducks is the only national swim school that offers classes from bump through to the age of 10.

The teachers are STA qualified and focus on developing independent swimming with individually tailored activities to suit all abilities.

To find out more about Puddle Ducks York, Hull and East Yorkshire and the swimming lessons they provide across the area, please call 07825 269146 or visit https://www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/york-hull-east-yorkshire.