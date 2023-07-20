A DEAD cow has been spotted in the river in a town near York.
North Yorkshire Police said officers have been made aware of a dead cow in the river in Selby.
Officers said the deceased animal has been spotted near the old toll bridge in the town.
"Thank you for your calls reporting the dead cow. We're aware of it and have notified other agencies about it," a spokesperson for the police force said.
Cow in river at Selby
(Photo: Swing bridge - Selby by Chris Allen) pic.twitter.com/6USIk82J9h
