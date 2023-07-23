The crew from Jackson are working on the £6.4m Tadcaster Road improvement scheme in York, upgrading cycle, pedestrian and bus travel along the three-mile highway and tackling longstanding drainage issues.

READ MORE: Historic boost for football club near York with Wembley upgrade

As part of its community project work, the team recently spent a morning laying and compressing several hundred metres of gravel along sections of a popular path that runs through Scarcroft Allotments located near Tadcaster Road.

The team of volunteers from Jackson (Image: Supplied)

Chair of Scarcroft Allotments Association, Graham Sanderson, said: “We're very grateful to the company for their generosity – it’s a great job that also looks really good."

The Jackson team, which also included workers from supply chain partners Northstar and PJM, volunteered their time for the task. The materials were also paid for by Jackson, which consulted with City of York Council and Scarcroft Allotments Association before carrying out the good deed.